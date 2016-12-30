It's not just you: Literally everyone expects the worst, study says. Peter Thiel is trying to save the world: The apocalyptic theory behind his actions. End of the American apocalypse narrative: What happens when the people pushing the apocalypse narrative are suddenly in charge? Seth Baum on what Trump means for global catastrophic risk. Joanna Rothkopf on 100 ways the world could end in 2017. One in 500 chance humans will be extinct in a year, mathematician claims. Sex robots could kill humans because they'll be too good in bed. Earth woefully unprepared for surprise comet or asteroid, NASA scientist warns. Eight terrifying ways the world could actually end.

Who would destroy the world? Studies of existential risk often focus on technologies that could destroy the world, rather than on the people who might use these technologies. Is humanity doomed? John Wensel interviews David Grinspoon, author of Earth in Human Hands: Shaping Our Planet's Future. Stassa Edwards on a fictional guide to surviving the end of the world. A syllabus for the End Times, or, a few thoughts about thinking at what might turn out to be the beginning of the end of the world.

"How many times a day do you ruminate on how unfit you are to scavenge for survival amid the ruins of civilization".