How Russia recruited elite hackers for its cyberwar. How Trump made Russia's hacking more effective: It was the president-elect's hyperbolic characterizations of the pilfered material that turned routine documents into the stuff of scandal. Team Trump: We're the true target of Obama's sanctions. The Trump camp's spin on Russian interference is falling apart. Thread: "Guys, Trump's behavior regarding Russia is very weird, even by Trump standards". Josh Marshall on the "innocent" explanation of Trump's behavior. Putin won 2016, but Russia has its limits as a superpower. Now, really crank up heat on Russia: What more America and Europe can do to fight Kremlin assault on Western democratic institutions. Putin's real long game: The world order we know is already over, and Russia is moving fast to grab the advantage — can Trump figure out the new war in time to win it?