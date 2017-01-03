Anatole Kaletsky on the crisis of market fundamentalism. Brace yourself: The most disruptive phase of globalization is just beginning. To understand 2016's politics, look at the winners and losers of globalization: Vincent Bevins interviews Branko Milanovic, author of Global Inequality: A New Approach for the Age of Globalization (and more). Thomas Piketty on why we must rethink globalization, or Trumpism will prevail. Make globalisation more inclusive or suffer the consequences. Defending globalisation: Klaus Desmet, David Krisztian Nagy, and Esteban Rossi-Hansberg on how isolation would cost us dearly.
The retreat from hyper-globalization: Flows of goods and services, people and capital have overwhelmed the ability of political processes to accommodate them. A cheat sheet on the deglobalization of the financial world. Will globalisation go into reverse? Barry Eichengreen on spinning beyond Brexit and on globalization's last gasp. Justin Fox on what it will take to stop globalization. Globalization doesn't make as much sense as it used to: Since its founding, America has swung from protectionism to free trade — what's next? China is emerging as the world's strongest proponent of globalization.