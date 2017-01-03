From Feral Feminisms, Billy-Ray Belcourt (Oxford): A Poltergeist Manifesto. Achille Mbembe on how the age of humanism is ending. How Japan resists the populist tide: Its immunity to a virus consuming other developed countries is remarkable. Jochen Bittner on Angela Merkel, Russia's next target. U.S. lending support to Baltic states fearing Russia. Finland to pay unemployed basic income of $587 per month. From Edge.org, the 2016 Annual Question: What scientific term or concept ought to be more widely known? Bryan Menegus on why trolls won in 2016. Emily Crockett on why feminism didn't lose in 2016. The lesson of 2016: Rabid Congressional investigations work. Roy Edroso on the 10 worst Rightblogger ideas of 2016 (and maybe 2017).