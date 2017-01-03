Daniela Cammack (Stanford): Were the Ancient Greeks Epistemic Democrats? From the Conversation, what's in a name? Dandra Field on how a democracy becomes an aristocracy. Carl Henrik Knutsen (Oslo) and Jorgen Moller and Svend-Erik Skaaning (Aarhus): Going Historical: Measuring Democraticness Before the Age of Mass Democracy. Mike Albertus (Chicago): Landowners and Democracy: The Social Origins of Democracy Reconsidered. Tom Cutterham reviews Toward Democracy: The Struggle for Self-Rule in European and American Thought by James T. Kloppenberg. The introduction to Dictators and Democrats: Masses, Elites, and Regime Change by Stephan Haggard and Robert R. Kaufman.
Hendrik Wagenaar (Sheffield): Democratic Transfer: Everyday Neoliberalism, Hegemony and the Prospects for Democratic Renewal. How democracies fall apart: Andrea Kendall-Taylor and Erica Frantz on why populism is a pathway to autocracy. Liberal democracy is facing its worst crisis since the 1930s. Yes, people really are turning away from democracy. No, people really aren't turning away from democracy.