From NYRB, the captive aliens who remain our shame: Annette Gordon-Reed reviews The Common Cause: Creating Race and Nation in the American Revolution by Robert Parkinson. An American "redemption"? Trumpism fits a pattern of backlash against social progress. Scott McLemee interviews Bill V. Mullen, author of W. E. B. Du Bois: Revolutionary Across the Color Line. Civil rights deja vu, only worse: Under George W. Bush, Republicans set about undermining the Civil Rights Division of the Justice Department — expect a more devastating assault on the division under Trump. Ben Carson, Donald Trump's pick for head of Housing and Urban Development, has called federal attempts to desegregate neighborhoods "social engineering".

From Democracy, John McWhorter on race in Trump's America. Michael Eric Dyson on what Donald Trump doesn't know about black people. Many voters, especially blacks, expect race relations to worsen following Trump's election. Joe Scarborough says it's irrational for people of color to feel threatened by Trump. The end of the postracial myth: Pundits are quick to say that it couldn't be about prejudice in states like Iowa, where Obama voters went for Trump — but racial anxiety is always close to the surface and can easily be stoked. Ibram X. Kendi on imagining an antiracist America in the wake of Trump's election. Seven African-American politicians who will rise in the era of Trump.

LaGarrett J. King (Missouri), Chezare A. Warren (Michigan State), Mariah Bender (Fulbright Program), and Shakealia Y. Finley (Columbia): #Black Lives Matter as Critical Patriotism. Black Lives Matter and reflections from a civil war: The everyday discrimination against black people in the United States bears frightening similarities to the suppression of Tamils in Sri Lanka. A safe space for racism: Clashes at sports stadiums between white crowds and Black Lives Matter protesters proved that "white fragility" wasn't a moment, but a movement. How the Jim Crow Internet is pushing back against Black Lives Matter. Black Lives Matter has a plan for the age of Trump — the movement won't stop.