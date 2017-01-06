David Schraub (UC-Berkeley): Racism as Subjectification. Timothy McGettigan (Colorado State), Earl Smith (Wake Forest), and Angela J. Hattery (George Mason): Racism: A Virulent but Curable Social Disease. Srividya Ramasubramanian (Texas A&M) and Amanda R. Martinez (Davidson): News Framing of Obama, Racialized Scrutiny, and Symbolic Racism. Trevor Noah still doesn't get it: The Daily Show host and biracial South African comic's recent comments suggest a profound misunderstanding of the way racism works in America. Ainsley LeSure on the significance of overt racism. Paul Bloomfield on arguing against racism. John McWhorter on the difference between racial bias and white supremacy.

The idea that America "doesn't talk about" racism is absurd. Does fighting racism make racists more racist? What research on the psychology of stereotype backlash can teach us about how to combat discrimination. Research says there are ways to reduce racial bias — calling people racist isn't one of them: The challenge for anti-racists looking for solutions in Trump's America. Bharath Vallabha on cosmopolitan racism, Trump, and philosophy.

Craig Anderson was headed home to celebrate his birthday with his partner — instead, he became the victim of a brutal and violent form of racism that many in Mississippi had thought long gone.