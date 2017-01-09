From the New Yorker, David Remnick on Trump, Putin, and the big hack. Intelligence report on election hacking says Russia plans to do more. Russian hackers find ready bullhorns in the media. Russia's RT: The network implicated in U.S. election meddling. Maybe RT has a bigger influence on American politics than we think. Trump mentioned Wikileaks 164 times in last month of election, now claims it didn't impact one voter. "What's the big deal?" ask Trump voters on Russia hacking report. Lindsey Graham: Republicans happy about Russian meddling are political hacks. Russian official: "Republicans trust Putin more than the Democrats". How Trump got his party to love Russia: The two types of Republicans who abandoned onetime opposition to support Vladimir Putin. Trump calls for closer relationship between U.S. and Russia.

A "new Cold War" against Russia is a terrible idea: Defining Putin as America's main enemy is threat inflation at its worst. The U.S. doesn't have a problem with Russia — it has a problem with Vladimir Putin. Russian dissident Garry Kasparov warns of a Trump-Putin alliance. How we fool ourselves on Russia. "Remember: Russia hacked the RNC, too. Who knows how much power that gives Putin over Trump + house/senate. Depends how damning the material".

Trump vs. the spies: Amy Zegart writes in defense of the intelligence community. Trump's dangerous anti-C.I.A. crusade: His attacks on the agency aren't just bad for the agency — they threaten our national security.