Jennifer Erin Bird-Pollan (Vanderbilt): Taxation of Wealth Transfers: A Philosophical Analysis. Bret N. Bogenschneider (WU): A Philosophy Toolkit for Tax Lawyers. George Joseph (UMass): Theoretical Perspectives on Ethical Dilemmas in Globalization and International Taxation. Michael J. Graetz (Columbia): Bringing International Tax Policy into the 21st Century. Sara A. Dillon (Suffolk): Tax Avoidance, Revenue Starvation and the Age of the Multinational Corporation. Fox in charge of the hen house: Alain Deneault explains how states legalize tax fraud. Benny Geys (VUB) and Kai A. Konrad (WZB): Patriotism and Taxation. Emmanuel Saez on taxing the rich more: "This suggests that taxing the rich more does not have detrimental effects on the broader economy; quite the contrary".

Ali Enami, Nora Lustig, and Rodrigo Aranda (Tulane): Analytic Foundations: Measuring the Redistributive Impact of Taxes and Transfers. David A. Weisbach (Chicago): A Guide to the GOP Tax Plan: The Way to a Better Way. Gerald Scorse on one tax policy Americans yugely favor.