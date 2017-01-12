"People don't know what they don't know": Jessica Pressler on Donald Trump, the Dunning-Kruger President. Donald Trump's first press conference since the election basically confirmed he's easily the least suited person to be president who ever got anywhere near to the office. Glenn Kessler fact-checks President-elect Trump's news conference. Trump dodges question about whether his campaign colluded with Russia. The bombshell report that Russia can blackmail Trump, explained. Amy Zegart on the biggest intelligence questions raised by the Trump dossier. Beyond wild allegations, what's clearly true about Trump and Russia is disturbing. Truce between Trump and US intelligence breaks down over dossier leak: Shift from measured tone to "hysterical hostility" at press conference could destroy relationship with agencies Trump likened to Nazi Germany, experts say.
Do you want to receive emoluments? Sure, we all do — Trump's press conference was an infomercial. Trump's bogus plan to avoid conflicts of interest, explained (and more). Government ethics leader calls Trump's plan to avoid conflicts inadequate. The real reason Trump doesn't need to disclose anything: It's not that he won; it's that his allies in Congress think letting him get away with it is the best way for them to get their way on policy.
At his first news conference as President-elect, Trump owns the press. Trump's presser was remarkable — it means we're heading into truly uncharted territory. Donald Trump to America: I won, accountability is over. We saw a live performance from an aspiring American dictator. Greg Sargent: "I wonder what all the Very Serious Constitutional Conservatives in Congress think of what we're witnessing today".