Brendan Markey‐Towler (Queensland): Inequality in the 21st Century. Alessandra Casarico (Bocconi), Sarah Voitchovsky (Melbourne), and Anthony B. Atkinson (LSE): Top Incomes and the Gender Divide. From Our World in Data, Max Roser and Esteban Ortiz-Ospina on income inequality. Putting a number on global inequality is long overdue: This should be one of the metrics we use to gauge the state of the world. Only all-out war might fundamentally alter how resources are distributed: Eduardo Porter reviews The Great Leveler: Violence and the History of Inequality from the Stone Age to the Twenty-First Century by Walter Scheidel.

Branko Milanovic on the greatest reshuffle of individual incomes since the Industrial Revolution; on understanding global inequality; and a defense of equality (without welfare economics). Why inequality matters: Mike Savage and Niall Cunningham on the lessons of Brexit. Today's inequality could easily become tomorrow's catastrophe. Tackling poverty isn't enough — inequality is a serious problem, too.

From the Russell Sage Foundation Journal of the Social Sciences, a special issue on Wealth Inequality: Economic and Social Dimensions. From the Congressional Research Service, a report on U.S. income distribution: Trends and issues. Thomas Piketty, Emmanuel Saez, Gabriel Zucman on economic growth in the United States: A tale of two countries (and more and more and more and more).

Striking new research on inequality: "Whatever you thought, it's worse". 11 charts that show income inequality isn't getting better anytime soon. Ben Casselman on how inequality is killing the American dream (and more and more and more). Rising inequality is far from inevitable: The idea that the appalling income distribution is the result of the new, global, high-tech economy is convenient nonsense — it's politics, stupid.

Does the one percent deserve what it gets? Matt Bruenig on how the UBI already exists for the 1%. Would a universal basic income fix US economic inequality? One group is spending $10 million to find out.