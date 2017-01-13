From Boston Review, Jonathan Kirshner on five looming geopolitical crises of the Trump administration. Why Donald Trump wants you to ignore Russia and worry about China: His emerging foreign policy would divide the planet along racial lines. John Judis on a new law that could cripple the federal government. Trump moves closer to gutting Elizabeth Warren's consumer watchdog. The GOP's crusade to defund Planned Parenthood nationwide, explained. The Mattis confirmation hearing is happening in an alternate world where Trump lost. Mark Linton on how Ben Carson's nomination is an offense to America. What does Rudy Giuliani actually know about cybersecurity?

Juan Cole on the top 5 fascist moves in Trump's news conference. Nothing will end Trump's conflicts: Trump has the power to give to, and take from, a company's bottom line — he intends to use it. Trump is headed toward an ethics train wreck. Alexey Kovalev: A message to my doomed colleagues in the American media. Brendan Nyhan on where political science is (in terms of increased risk perceptions). Donald Trump has brought us the American style in paranoid politics. Trump is exactly the monster we feared, and Republicans are enabling him. Alex Pareene on how Republicans have no good reason not to impeach Donald Trump.

Is Trump's Twitter changing the presidency? Brian Feldman interviews David Greenberg, author of The Republic of Spin: An Inside History of the American Presidency. Planning to trade on Trump's tweets? Here's what you should know. Overrated, loser? Not if it's Trump who calls you out. From "nasty woman" to "failing pile of garbage": When an insult becomes a badge of honor.