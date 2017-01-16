From Lawfare, why are the Trump allegations hanging around when they haven't been substantiated? Spy agencies around the world are digging into Trump's Moscow ties. Trump's all-caps OANN tweet may be his most telling yet, and no one seems to care. Who's the illegitimate president now, Mr. Birtherism? Trump spent five years trying to delegitimize Obama — now he's taking office under a cloud of suspicion, and only has himself to blame. James Comey is Democrats' best hope for stopping Trump. James Comey cannot be trusted with a Trump-Russia investigation. Donald Trump has persuaded Republicans to doubt the intelligence on Russia's hacking. Some on the Left want Democrats to move on from Russian hacking. A warning to the American media from a Russian journalist who covers Putin.