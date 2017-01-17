The inaugural issue of The Journal of Working-Class Studies is out, including Michael Zweig (Stony Brook): Rethinking Class and Contemporary Working Class Studies; Jack Metzgar (Roosevelt): Nostalgia for the 30-Year "Century of the Common Man"; Sarah Attfield (UTS): Rejecting Respectability: On Being Unapologetically Working Class; and Betsy Leondar-Wright reviews Viking Economics: How the Scandinavians Got It Right — and How We Can, Too by George Lakey. Working-class men's refusal to do "women's work" shows how the patriarchy wounds everybody. Reimagining the working class: Ignacio M. Sanchez Prado, Sue J. Kim, Keona K. Ervin, Andrew Hoberek, Min Hyoung Song, and Curtis Marez on a roundtable on economic and racial justice in the age of Trump.