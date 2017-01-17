From Pragmatism Today, a special section on contemporary Dewey studies. Italo Testa (Parma): Dewey's Social Ontology: A Pragmatist Alternative to Searle's Approach to Social Reality; and The Authority of Life: The Critical Task of Dewey's Social Ontology. Matthew Festenstein (York): Ideal and Actual in Dewey's Political Theory. Samuel Ely Bagg (Duke): Between Critical and Normative Theory: Predictive Political Theory as a Deweyan Realism. Patrick Gilger on a Deweyan response to hyperdemocracy. Nicholas Tampio (Fordham): Democracy and National Education Standards. Nicholas Tampio writes in praise of Dewey: He knew how to protect democracy — not by rote and rules but by growing independent-minded kids.
Corey McCall (Elmira): CLR James, Dewey, and Individualism. Arvi Sarkela (Lucerne): Immanent Critique as Self-Transformative Practice: Hegel, Dewey, and Contemporary Critical Theory.