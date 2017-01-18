John Armour (Oxford): Brexit and Financial Services. Ross P. Buckley (UNSW): The Changing Nature of Banking and Why it Matters; and Reconceptualizing the Regulation of Global Finance. From the Congressional Research Service, a report on systemically important or "too big to fail" financial institutions. Treasury officials are warning hedge funds could create the next big financial blowup. Making America's risk of a financial crisis great again. Are we safe yet? Timothy F. Geithner on how to manage financial crises. Why these economists say the usual explanation for the financial crisis is wrong. Maximizing risk and uncertainty in a changing world: Ben Lee on volatility in cultures of finance.
From Evonomics, it takes a village of media, business, policy, and academic experts to maintain a dangerous financial system; and finance is not the economy: An economy based increasingly on rent extraction by the few and debt buildup by the many is a feudal model. The financial world's rotten culture is still a threat to all of us.