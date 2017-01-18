From Slate, how rock and roll became white — and how the Rolling Stones, a band in love with black music, helped lead the way to rock's segregated future (and more). What happened to rock music? The genre hasn't been this irrelevant in decades, which was only underscored by a slew of memoirs by aging rock stars. The pop man's burden: If the landscape of white male pop icons has been leveled, was Phil Collins its first major casualty? Rayyan Al-Shawaf reviews Love for Sale: Pop Music in America by David Hajdu. Ian Penman reviews The Age of Bowie: How David Bowie Made a World of Difference by Paul Morley; On Bowie by Rob Sheffield; On Bowie by Simon Critchley; and Shock and Awe: Glam Rock and Its Legacy by Simon Reynolds. Punk preempts the post-popstar age: Jared Davis on prosumption and celebrity within neoliberal economics.