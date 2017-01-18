Katharine Young (BC): Rights and Queues: On Distributive Contests in the Modern State. Matthew R X Dentith (Bucharest): The Problem of Conspiracism. Was Snowden a Soviet agent? Charlie Savage reviews How America Lost Its Secrets: Edward Snowden, the Man and the Theft by Edward Jay Epstein. A plea to President Obama: Pardon Edward Snowden. Whatever the pros and cons of President Obama's decision to commute the sentence of Chelsea Manning, we should have more pardons, many more, than fewer. Julian Assange under pressure to hand himself in for extradition following Manning commutation. Elspeth Probyn on her book Eating the Ocean. The stack to come: McKenzie Wark reviews The Stack: On Software and Sovereignty by Benjamin Bratton.