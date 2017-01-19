David F. Lancy (Utah State): Teaching: Natural or Cultural? Teaching the teachers: Great teaching has long been seen as an innate skill — but reformers are showing that the best teachers are made, not born. Making it easier to fire teachers won't fix American education. We have to stop blaming teachers for all of the ills and injustices of American society. Amy Brown (Penn) and Mark Stern (Colgate): "It's 5:30. I'm Exhausted. And I Have to Go All the Way to F*%#ing Fishtown": Educator Depression, Activism and Finding (Armed) Love in a Hopeless (Neoliberal) Place. Fortress of tedium: Nicholson Baker on what he learned as a substitute teacher — a novelist's education in the classroom (and more).