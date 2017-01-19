From Reason, did the Libertarian Party blow it in 2016? The essentials of socialist writing: Socialist writing is less about the genius of the author and more about the community they're speaking with. Democrats' policies are more popular — but Republicans are more ideologically unified. Noah Smith on updating libertarianism for the 21st century. Todd Gitlin on the Right's walls and the Left's commons: Critical reflections on the long-running clash between Left and Right. Who is really politically correct, and how did a term with such a long history on the Left get co-opted by the Right? A new brain study sheds light on why it can be so hard to change someone's political beliefs.

Die poor person, die: Erik Loomis on the philosophy of the new Gilded Age. Liberals and libertarians should unite to block Trump's extremism — what's more, a "liberaltarian" economic agenda can serve as an alternative to snake-oil populism. Requiem for a lightweight: Markos Moulitsas was once the face of American progressivism — that shouldn't happen again. Can I go to great books camp? 20-something Republicans have clustered in reading groups sponsored by conservative foundations — liberals should imitate them. Damon Linker on how conservatives out-intellectualized progressives (and more). How the fear of death makes people more right-wing.

What does your party want? As allegiances shift, neither Republicans nor Democrats are really sure. Conservatives really are better looking, research says: Being attractive shapes many things in a person's life — including, apparently, their politics.