John P. Jackson (William and Mary): Cross-cultural Research, Evolutionary Psychology, and Racialism: Problems and Prospects. Quayshawn Spencer (Penn): In Defense of the Actual Metaphysics of Race. Constructing race: Richard Marshall interviews Ron Mallon on the philosophy of race and social construction. Philip Cohen (Maryland): How Troubling is Our Inheritance: A Review of Genetics and Race in the Social Sciences. Who decides who counts as Native American? Four years ago, the Nooksack in Washington State announced that they were expelling hundreds of members, setting off a bitter debate over tribal identity.