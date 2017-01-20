Crispin Thurlow (Bern) and Jamie Moshin (Michigan): What the F#@$: Policing and Performing the Unmentionable in the News. From Three Percent, are we living in a backward world? Chad W. Post on reader selection and market acceleration and on the structural inequality of comp titles. Esther Franke on the meaning of Michelle: First black First Lady as outsider within and agent of change. Which Michelle Obama will we get when she leaves the White House? The "mom in chief" charmed late-night hosts and hula-hooped with kids, but she wasn't her full self in public. The introduction to Ernst Kantorowicz: A Life by Robert E. Lerner. Andrew Scull on his book Madness in Civilization: A Cultural History of Insanity, from the Bible to Freud, from the Madhouse to Modern Medicine.

The Left's divisions will be on display at the inauguration. Elijah Cummings: "If the public knew what Congress knows" they would boycott the inauguration too. How performing at Trump's inauguration — or not — became a political statement.