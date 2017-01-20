From the New Yorker, the music Donald Trump can't hear: Adam Gopnik writes about Donald Trump's disconnection from American cultural life, and what people must do to resist him; and how do you fight an enemy who's just kidding? Emily Nussbaum on how jokes won the election. When politics invades the personal: Joan Golden-Alexis on a new mandate for psychoanalysis in the Trump era. Trump, a Resister's Guide: As a once-unthinkable Trump presidency gets under way, it is time to recognize that we are not as impotent as we may have felt — that even if we cannot destroy Trump, we can resist his primitive vision to the best of our abilities. Democrats prepare for Trump with one of the earliest resistance movements ever to greet a new president. Sammy Leonard on how the nihilistic purity of the far Left will kill us all.

We are the last defense against Trump: America's institutions weren't designed to resist a modern strongman — that leaves civil society. The return of civil disobedience: The sixties produced a conviction that "democracy is in the streets" — the Trump era may echo that. The history and future of activism in America: Sarah Jaffe reviews Direct Action: Protest and the Reinvention of American Radicalism by L. A. Kauffman and Hegemony How-To: A Roadmap for Radicals by Jonathan Matthew Smucker. Interviews for resistance: Sarah Jaffe interviews Legba Carrefour of DisruptJ20. Lawyers are descending on Washington to help protesters.