Alexander Morrison (Nazarbayev): Russian Settler Colonialism. Alexander Morrison on Russia's colonial allergy: "The inequalities and hierarchies of power that we associate with 'colonialism' existed and continue to exist in Russia's relations with the non-Russian peoples of its former empire, but they are consistently denied". Amanda Erickson on how the USSR's effort to destroy Islam created a generation of radicals. John Heathershaw and David W. Montgomery (Exeter): Islam, Secularism, and Danger: A Reconsideration of the Link between Religiosity, Radicalism, and Rebellion in Central Asia. The death of the post-Soviet dream: Independence 25 years ago promised to bring freedom and prosperity to Central Asia, but kleptocratic regimes have left many yearning for the past.

