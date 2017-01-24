From LRB, from lying to leering: Rebecca Solnit on Donald Trump's fear of women. Jill Filipovic on Ivanka Trump's dangerous fake feminism. "You focus on the good": Women who voted for Trump, in their own words. How unconscious sexism could help explain Trump's win. Jennifer Gerson Uffalussy on how sexism affected the presidential election. It's time to take sexism seriously as a political force. From Interviews for Resistance, Sarah Jaffe interviews Erin Mahoney of National Women's Liberation. Massive Women's March turnout shows Trump's opponents are done underestimating him. Emily Eakin on the crowds that mattered.

"Stop looking to the left or right": After the march, 500 women learned how to run for office. The future of the Left is female: Women's rights are human rights, and women leaders are progressive leaders.