Masa Galic, Tjerk Timan, and Bert-Jaap Koops (Tilburg): Bentham, Deleuze and Beyond: An Overview of Surveillance Theories from the Panopticon to Participation. Mary Anne Franks (Miami): Democratic Surveillance. Richard M. Re (UCLA): Imagining Perfect Surveillance. Valsamis Mitsilegas (Queen Mary): Surveillance and Digital Privacy in the Transatlantic "War on Terror": The Case for a Global Privacy Regime. Kirsten E. Martin (George Washington) and Helen Nissenbaum (NYU): Privacy of Public Data. Manon Oostveen (IViR) and Kristina Irion (Amsterdam): The Golden Age of Personal Data: How to Regulate an Enabling Fundamental Right? Even bugs will be bugged: Exploring the next frontiers in surveillance. William Gibson on the future of privacy. Cory Doctorow on how the privacy wars are about to get a whole lot worse.