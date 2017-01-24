From Philosophy Now, a special section on human rights. Evan Fox-Decent (McGill): The Authority of Human Rights. Catherine Buerger and Richard Ashby Wilson (UConn): The Practice of Human Rights. Grainne De Burca (NYU): Human Rights Experimentalism. Adam S. Chilton and Robert Golan-Vilella (Chicago): Did the Creation of the United Nations Human Rights Council Produce a Better "Jury"? Larry Chartrand (Ottawa): Indigenous Peoples: Caught in a Perpetual Human Rights Prison. Ronan McDermott and Dr Patrick Gibbons (UCD): Human Rights and Pro-active Displacement in Natural Disaster Settings: Determining the Appropriate Balance between the Duty to Protect and the Right to Remain.