Bethany Berger (Conn): Kelo and the Constitutional Revolution that Wasn't. Marko Kovic (ZIPAR) and Silje Kristiansen (Northeastern): The Gambler's Fallacy Fallacy (Fallacy). Joan Acocella reviews What the F: What Swearing Reveals About Our Language, Our Brains, and Ourselves by Benjamin K. Bergen and In Praise of Profanity by Michael Adams. Eli Zaretsky interviews Hartmut Rosa, author of Resonance: A Sociology of the Relationship to the World, on the crisis of dynamic stabilization and the sociology of resonance. Compromise does not work with our political opponents — when will we learn? Chelsea Manning's first column since her commutation, she writes that Barack Obama's legacy is a warning against not being bold enough.

The Republicans own Obamacare now — how many people will they let suffer? (and more) Democrats should seriously consider this GOP alternative to Obamacare. Senate Democrats call Trump's bluff on infrastructure with a new $1 trillion plan (and more). In his first major TV interview as president, Trump is endlessly obsessed with his popularity.