Stephen Brown (NYU), Yan Lu (Central Florida), Sugata Ray (Florida), and Melvyn Teo (SMU): Sensation Seeking, Sports Cars, and Hedge Funds ("We find that hedge fund managers who own powerful sports cars take on more investment risk"). Christian Davenport (Maryland), Will H. Moore (FSU), and David Armstrong (Oxford): The Puzzle of Abu Ghraib: Are Democratic Institutions a Palliative or Panacea? Gillian Fletcher, Gary Dowsett and Nicola Henry (La Trobe) and Stephen Wood (IDS): Gender, Sexuality and Disadvantage: Intimately Entwined, but Perpetually Divorced within International Development? William Davies on how statistics lost their power — and why we should fear what comes next. America is still the future: Andrew Sullivan writes a love letter to his new country. How hostels have turned backpackers into "brokepackers". Make dating great again: Trump Singles matchmaking site is for President-elect supporters only.