"This is what Holocaust denial is": Facing criticism, Trump administration has no regrets about leaving out Jews in Holocaust statement. Neo-Nazis delight in the White House's downplaying of the singularity of the extermination of Jews in the Holocaust. Amazon needs to restock Hannah Arendt's The Origins of Totalitarianism. What totalitarianism looks like: Christopher Lebron on five signs of a totalitarian regime. If you want to understand President Trump's wild, chaotic and controversial first days, study up on White House chief strategist Steve Bannon. Steve Bannon's longtime suspicion of successful immigrants is the key to this weekend's chaos.

Trump administration defends Bannon's role on Security Council. Is Donald Trump just a pawn in Steve Bannon's game? Why Twitter is talking about Steve Bannon with the hashtag #StopPresidentBannon (and more). How Steve Bannon took charge of the Trump administration. "Of course, if your goal is to destroy the American state (as Bannon has said), making it stupid, cruel and incompetent is a good tactic".

Is the Trump Admin trying to create an excuse for violent suppression? Analyzing the news of the past 24 hours: Trial balloon for a coup?

What would happen in the minutes and hours after a coup in America? The government won't be taken over by the military, but here's what it would look like if it did.