From Vox, why Trump's "Muslim ban" is a moral failure: Sean Illing interviews Joseph Carens, author of The Ethics of Immigration. Is President Trump's immigration order a "Muslim ban"? From Cultural Anthropology, Atreyee Majumder interviews Darryl Li on the travel ban. Trump's travel ban will ignite a sustained legal fight. Trump's immigration fiasco might be more premeditated than we think. Trump says his travel ban will make America safer — research shows it will do the exact opposite. Trump's immigration order could have a big impact on sports. Trump's immigration ban is already harming American science. Silicon Valley's ambivalence toward Trump turns to anger (and more and more). Silicon Valley is letting Trump get away with it. Just two of Trump's 19 CEO advisers publicly condemn order targeting Muslims.

Officers "just following orders", confused children, fearful parents: With Trump's vile ban, Islamophobia has finally burst its banks. How Trump changed Americans' view of Islam – for the better. The more Trump hates, the more America rejects his hatred: Whites and men elected him — but polls show they didn't support his attacks on immigrants, Muslims, and women. From TNR, America now looks like the past, not the future: Trump's refugee ban abandons America's claims to moral leadership; and Trump's refugee ban isn't as un-American as you think. Republican senators are criticizing Trump's immigration order but not doing anything about it.

The Trump camp is using the attack on a Quebec mosque to prop up its Muslim ban: The suspect currently in custody is actually white French Canadian with a history of making anti-immigrant remarks.