"American values are at stake": Barack Obama speaks out against his successor — and in support of the protests opposing President Donald Trump. Is it time for the Democrats to wage all-out war against Trump? With their base angry and fired up, they may not have a choice. As Democrats take to the streets, lawmakers rush to keep up. The alt-majority: How social networks empowered mass protests against Trump. How will the power of the pussyhat endure? Emily Kalah Gade on why the Women's March may be the start of a serious social movement. It's time for a new kind of resistance: Traditional opposition won't work in the Trump era — here's what principled patriots need to do. A simple guide to how you can throw sand in the Trump administration's gears: You can resist from the comfort of your own desk.

Democrats' secret weapon: Republicans own everything now.