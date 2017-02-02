There's something very weird happening inside Russia's cybersecurity world. The spies who love Putin: How the FSB's loyalty to Russia's president made it the country's most powerful intelligence agency. J. Paul Goode (Bath): Love for the Motherland (or Why Cheese is More Patriotic than Crimea). Putin's great patriotic pseudoscience: Russia has a proud history of scientific inquiry and advancement — now the Kremlin is investing in academic kooks and conspiracies. Leon Neyfakh on the craziest black market in Russia: It's not for oil or guns, it's for plagiarized dissertations — and every self-respecting doctor, lawyer, and politician in the country wants one.