Nicholas R. Parrillo (Yale): The Endgame of Administrative Law: Governmental Disobedience and the Judicial Contempt Power ("If the judge concludes that the agency has delayed too long and demanded too much, is there anything she can do, at long last, to make the agency comply? This Article provides the first general assessment of how federal courts handle the federal government's disobedience"). "An epic confrontation": Has travel ban put White House and courts at odds? Trump says judge and U.S. Court System deserve blame "if something happens" as a result of blocked travel ban. Eric Posner on why Gorsuch must condemn Trump's attack on a judge (and more).

Fear, American style: Trump doesn't need to subvert American institutions to achieve his goals, because they are already powerful tools of oppression. Karen Tumulty and David Nakamura on Trump's rallying cry: Fear itself. Trump: I'm president, so no more protest or media accountability. John Yoo on executive power run amok: Even those of us who support a strong president are concerned. Paul Gowder on the Trump threat to the rule of law and the constitution. Trump is a perfect Schmittian: Mark Koyama on the fragility of the rule of law in Trump's America. From Carl Schmitt to Mike Anton: Steve Bannon isn't the only shadowy far-right figure in the White House.

If there is a political vision underlying Trumpism, the person to ask is not Trump — it's his eminence grise, Stephen K. Bannon. "humbly requesting that someone on Twitter write the very good, very terrifying piece on Bannon vis-a-vis Carl Schmitt". Steve Bannon described U.S. Jews as "enablers" of jihad. "It will be called Americanism": Sarah Churchwell on the US writers who imagined a fascist future.