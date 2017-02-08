You're fired: Liza Featherstone on political discourse in the age of Trump. Against normalization: Ron Rosenbaum on the lesson of the "Munich Post". Trump isn't lying, he's bullshitting — and it's far more dangerous. White House official Sebastian Gorka: We'll say "fake news" until media realizes attitude of attacking the President is wrong. Fact-checking isn't enough — to fight the far Right, the media must spread the truth. Unlike all previous U.S. presidents, Trump almost never mentions democratic ideals. Trump White House is leaving the public in the dark — is it growing pains or a plan? Trump wants to be seen as the sole authority for truth (and more). Lawrence Douglas on why Trump wants to disempower institutions that protect the truth. Donald Trump's dangerous end game: Why the president is accusing journalists and judges of enabling terrorists.

The art of the troll: New tool reveals egg users' — and Trump's — posting patterns. As a conservative Twitter user sleeps, his account is hard at work. There must be free speech, even for Milo Yiannopoulos: Despise the alt-Right controversialist all you like, but banning him is doing the work of the far Right. Rosa Brooks: "And then the Breitbart lynch mob came for me: For 15 years, I've spoken out against executive overreach — but in the Trump era, even theoretical criticism puts a target on your back". Beware of self-censorship: It takes a whole society to create an atmosphere of fear — elites and collaborators, bystanders and victims alike.

The inert husk of the pundit class is paralyzed — it does not know what to do, it does not even know, precisely, what to make of what has happened.