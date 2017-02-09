Fouad Bou Zeineddine (Kwa-Zulu Natal) and Felicia Pratto (UConn): The Need for Power and the Power of Need: An Ecological Approach for Political Psychology. Too many, too many: Zygmunt Bauman and the revolutionary act of leaving. Jacob Soll on how think tanks became engines of royal propaganda — and what their French origins, and their waning and rising relevance to the power structures over the centuries, say about the new Washington. Trump's immigration order means bureaucrats have to decide who's a "real" Christian. Don't worry about the companies Trump attacks on Twitter — they're doing just fine. The stock market is starting to ignore Trump's tweets. In Mexico, the crowd loves to hate pro wrestler who plays Trump supporter.