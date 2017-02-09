The struggle for the soul of American foreign policy has begun. Trump 101: What he means by "America first". Donald Trump's foreign policy is "America Only", not "America First". What a Trump Doctrine might look like — if there's one at all. This isn't a strategy, it's a syndrome: Paul Krugman on Donald the Menace. Trump's bizarre, dangerous calls with the leaders of Mexico and Australia, explained. Trump's faux-pas diplomacy: The State Department is struggling to contain the fallout as Trump goes off topic in calls with foreign leaders. Hill Republicans' new role: Playing cleanup with the world for President Trump. How much weight will Trump's words carry on the world stage? Truth, lies and the Trump administration: Falsehood cannot be the basis for US foreign policy.

Trump Twitter bursts throw decades-old alliances into chaos. Trump's foreign policy chaos: America's most unpredictable president has come to power just as the liberal world order is giving way. America's new president is not a rational actor: Whether by accident or design, Donald Trump is isolating himself and erratically unraveling the world order. What does it mean that Trump is "Leader of the Free World"? The puzzling resilience of a Cold War concept. Trump has already blown it: The president could have started a foreign-policy revolution — instead, he triggered a foreign-policy revolt.

Trump tried and failed to build a wall in Ireland — that could mean big trouble for Europe. For Europe, there's a new threat in town: The U.S. From Der Spiegel, Europe must defend itself against a dangerous president: The United States president is becoming a danger to the world — it is time for Germany and Europe to prepare their political and economic defenses. Gunther Hellmann (Frankfurt): Germany's World: Power and Followership in a Crisis-ridden Europe. Worried about NATO? Here are 3 things to watch. Colin Dueck on Trump, Europe, and the quest to save NATO.

The world has taken Donald Trump's measure: Toxic, incompetent, and weak. Authoritarian leaders greet Trump as one of their own. Trump gives America's critics their dream opponent. Iran, puzzled by Trump, treads carefully for now. Trump pushes dark view of Islam to center of U.S. policy-making. China is eager to capitalize on Trump's early missteps. Donald Trump's closest advisor Steve Bannon thinks there will be war with China in the next few years. The future depends on the deal Donald Trump and Paul Ryan are about to make.