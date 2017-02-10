From LRB, Sidney Blumenthal on a short history of the Trump family. President Trump is openly using his office to become the billionaire he always wanted to be — and now his Press Secretary has said as much. Donald Trump has found a way to make money directly off of the U.S. government. Trump continues to cash in on the presidency. Trump can intermingle his public and private roles as he sees fit, and can enjoy all the financial upside of the arrangement, but should not have to suffer any of the downside. Democrat moves to force House debate on Trump's alleged business conflicts and Russia ties.

Legal scholars James C. Nelson and John Bonifaz on why Congress should impeach Donald Trump (and more). There's a simple legal reason Trump is probably going to get away with his conflicts of interest.