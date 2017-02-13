Patrick A. Stewart (Arkansas): Micro-Expressions of Fear and Loathing on the 2016 Presidential Campaign Trail: How Brief Expressions of Fear Influence Trait Perceptions of Donald Trump. Sherri Underwood: I voted for Donald Trump, and I already regret it. Trump's supporters should have taken him literally: The president is keeping his extreme promises, and craven Republicans are falling in line — but what happens when reality catches up with Trump's base? The man who saw Trump coming: Why was old-time Clinton hater Bob Tyrrell the first conservative editor to embrace the Donald? Isaac Chotiner interviews Mark Bauerlein, the rare academic who believed — and still believes — we've found the right leader to make America great again.
Donald Nordberg (Bournemouth): Trump, Foucault and Pre-Modern Governance. Trump vexed by challenges, scale of government: The new president's allies say he has been surprised that government can't be run like his business. Donald Trump may provide irrefutable evidence to the country that being rich doesn't mean a person has any great insight into anything other than getting rich. How low can Donald Trump's approval rating go? Leaks suggest Trump's own team is alarmed by his conduct. The 25th Amendment, explained: Andrew Prokop on how a president can be declared unfit to serve. Is Trump floundering, or is Bannon making good on his "revolution"?