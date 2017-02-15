What's behind the decline of American unions? Organized labor is getting weaker — the result is Donald Trump. Can Trump break the Democrats' grip on the union movement? For generations, Republican presidents have tried to woo organized labor, with mixed and halting results — Donald Trump might be the first to actually do it more permanently. The unions betraying the Left: By embracing Donald Trump, the building trades are selling out the movement for greater equality for all working people. Trump launches war on unions: Labor leaders said after the election they'd give him a chance to deliver on his pro-worker agenda — but the ceasefire appears over. Donald Trump can kill the American union: His election is "an extinction-level event for American labor" (and more). Iowa union shocked to learn that Republicans are anti-union. Steve Greenhouse on what unions got wrong about Trump.

The Trump Way: Trump's infrastructure and jobs proposals might ruffle some establishment feathers, but he'll still be terrible for workers. Workers don't need Trump to give them a voice — they need unions. Donald Trump's Rust Belt promises are about masculinity, not the economy.