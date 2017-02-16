Moises Naim on how democracies lose in cyberwar: In 2016, Russia used the American system against itself. Terrell Jermaine Starr on a brief history of Russian fuckery. Zack Beauchamp on the 3 Trump-Russia scandals, explained. Flynn resignation shows leaks under Trump are working — keep 'em coming. Trump is showing how the Deep State really works: America's intelligence agencies aren't operating outside the law — they're using the vast power they've acquired within it. "He will die in jail": Intelligence community ready to "go nuclear" on Trump, senior source says. Trump's Republican support is cracking as momentum grows for independent investigation.

Donald Trump is on the ropes: A barrage of damning leaks is making the president look weaker every day. Donald Trump is suddenly looking like a very weak autocrat.