John M. Kang (St. Thomas): Prove Yourselves: Oliver Wendell Holmes and the Obsessions of Manliness. Kate Bahn on economic anxiety and the crisis of masculinity. Anna Hickey-Moody (Sydney) and Timothy Laurie (UTS): Masculinity and Ridicule. Lara Zarum on why men aren't funny (or, how spectacularly wrong Christopher Hitchens was about women and comedy). New study finds that men are often their own favorite experts on any given subject. Girls believe brilliance is a male trait, research into gender stereotypes shows. Yes, biology helps explain why boys and girls play differently. A conspiracy theory about sex and gender is being peddled around the world by the far Right.