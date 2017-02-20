Journalists stand up to Trump, declare that media is "not the enemy" (and more). Trump hates the press? Take a number. Chris Wallace suggested that Trump's attacks on CNN and other outlets go beyond any of Obama's Fox News criticisms. David Remnick on Donald Trump and the enemies of the American people. James Warren on the real threat of Trump's press bashing. In Trump era, censorship may start in the newsroom. Follow the mendacity: A dogged press is our best hope to check executive power. Here's one billionaire's plan for safeguarding American journalism: With tensions between the Trump Administration and the media already high, a vigorous press is more critical than ever — that's where the Institute for Journalism in New Media comes in.