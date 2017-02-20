Mark Anthony Camilleri (Malta): Corporate Citizenship and Social Responsibility Policies in the United States of America. Christopher M. Bruner (Washington and Lee): Center-Left Politics and Corporate Governance: What is the "Progressive" Agenda? K. Sabeel Rahman (Brooklyn): Shape of Things to Come: The On-Demand Economy and the Normative Stakes of Regulating 21st-Century Capitalism. Sanjukta Paul (UCLA): Uber as For-Profit Hiring Hall: A Price-Fixing Paradox and its Implications. Denver taxi drivers are turning Uber's disruption on its head. Rana Foroohar on Uberisation and the dangers of neo-serfdom: Platform technologies could enable a return to a more benign capitalism. Ex-Uber engineer Susan J. Fowler says the company has a culture of sexual harassment.
Amazon says it puts customers first — but its pricing algorithm doesn't. At Trader Joe's, good cheer may hide complaints. Gaspard Sebag, Dara Doyle, and Alex Webb on the inside story of Apple's $14 billion tax bill. How companies like Apple dodge taxes and their own investors. Angela Allan on how the "evil corporation" became a pop-culture trope. Justin Fox on how boards will never be any good at policing executives. Hershey H. Friedman (CUNY) and Miriam Gerstein (Brooklyn): Are We Wasting Our Time Teaching Business Ethics? Ethical Lapses Since Enron and the Great Recession. W. Robert Thomas (Michigan): When and How Corporations Became Persons under the Criminal Law, and Why It Matters Now. Too vast to succeed: Miriam H. Baer reviews Too Big to Jail: How Prosecutors Compromise with Corporations by Brandon Garrett.