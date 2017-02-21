From a constitutional and moral perspective, the country now faces a momentous question: How far did the Russian penetration of Trump's campaign go? Matthew Yglesias on 33 questions about Donald Trump and Russia: There's an awful lot of loose ends here. Trump's Russia motives: He has business ties, political ties and ideological ties to Putin's Russia, and it's up to the Senate and the F.B.I. to clarify them. Evelyn Farkas was the Pentagon's top Russia expert — now she wants Trump independently investigated. Republicans used to fear Russians — here's what they think now.

"The intervention was a surefire winner": Trump's presidency has created the "unbelievable turmoil" Putin wanted all along. Kremlin tells media to cut back on fawning Trump coverage, sources say. Our Putin: Don't worry too much about whether Trump and the Russian leader are working together — worry about what they have in common.