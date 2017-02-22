One day after denouncing "hate-motivated violence", Spicer refuses to denounce Islamophobia. Another Donald Trump failure is not calling white supremacy "terrorism": Re-branding CVE programs to focus solely on Islamic extremism would be a profound mistake. CVE was doomed to fail — under Trump, it will get worse. Benjamin W. Goossen on how to radicalize a peaceful minority. Five ways Donald Trump is wrong about Islam: The White House's approach to the world's second largest religion isn't just bigoted — it's a strategic disaster. As tensions rise, Steve Bannon and ISIS get closer to their common goal: Civilizational war.

Trump's counter-jihad: How the anti-Muslim fringe conquered the White House. Flynn's firing is a scandal — but his hiring was, too. Flynn is gone, but there are still a lot of other Islamophobes in this administration. For Trump adviser Sebastian Gorka, an odyssey from the fringes of Washington to the center of power.