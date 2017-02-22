From the New Yorker, Adam Gopnik on Trump's radical anti-Americanism: As the President rejects our foundational principles, all we can turn to is our instinct for shared defiance; and Andrea K. Scott on how New York museums signal their resistance to Trump. What is political resistance? William E. Scheuerman on an exploration of the word and its political connotations. The resistance is the majority of Americans — not a new tea party. Millennials aren't the problem: Millennials aren't destroying society — they're on the front lines against the forces that are. Why the Left needs to keep protesting Trump and Co. Progressives want tax day to be the next Women's March protest.