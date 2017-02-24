Frontiers of sex discrimination law: Jessica A. Clarke reviews Gender Nonconformity and the Law by Kimberly A. Yuracko. Transphobia redefined: A much-discussed essay in The American Conservative is an attack on trans people masquerading as an exercise in good faith. Thread: "Trump admin's withdrawal of the Obama admin's guidelines on transgender students and bathrooms may be getting misunderstood". Trump will lose the fight over bathrooms for transgender students. Trump's White House is for "states' rights", except when it's against them: Sean Spicer took three different positions on states' rights in one press conference (and more: "Why, it's almost as if 'states' rights' is not a principle").