Pao-chen Tang (Chicago): Of Dogs and Hot Dogs: Distractions in Early Cinema. Can a cat make a community? Animals bring people together — and more sociologists should study them. Feral cats are an ecological disaster. Good thing cats are adorable, because they get away with a lot of crap. Colin Dickey reviews Cat Wars: The Devastating Consequences of a Cuddly Killer by Peter P. Marra and Chris Santella (and more and more and more and more). Michael Cholbi (CPP): The Euthanasia of Companion Animals. The case against pets: A morally just world would have no pets, no aquaria, no zoos, no fields of sheep, no barns of cows — that's true animal rights.