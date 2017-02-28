Michael Harry Sinanian (Michigan): Jailbreak: What Happens When Autonomous Vehicle Owners Hack into Their Own Cars. Josh Blackman (South Texas): Self-Plagiarism. A bigger problem than ISIS: The Mosul Dam is failing — a breach would cause a colossal wave that could kill as many as a million and a half people. David Cay Johnston on another cabinet pick with secret ties to Putin and oligarchs. Udall floats plan to confirm Gorsuch, Garland to SCOTUS together. Steve Benen on why Trump's falsehoods about autism matter. A transgender boy just won the Texas girls' state wrestling championship, and people are not happy. Ryan Felton on why Uber is doomed. Old school: Scott Beauchamp on the bold new franchise of adulting.
Ishaan Tharoor on an act of American terror in Trump's heartland. "This President has blood on his hands": Anger at Indian's shooting in Kansas. Pressure builds for Indian engineer's Kansas shooting death to be called hate crime. Supriya Kelkar on Donald Trump's silence.